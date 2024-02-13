The Glimpse Group (VRAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect The Glimpse Group to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 109.38% and a negative net margin of 184.39%.
The Glimpse Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRAR opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
About The Glimpse Group
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
