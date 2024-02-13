The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.19 and a 200-day moving average of $141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.24, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

