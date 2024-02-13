Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.16 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $192.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.88. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.46 and a 52-week high of $232.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.