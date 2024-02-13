Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $157.74. 1,712,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,493. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average of $161.09.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

