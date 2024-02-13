Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $188.13 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $599.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.63.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

