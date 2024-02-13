Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Terra has a total market cap of $432.46 million and $44.10 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001207 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000790 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 657,960,345 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.