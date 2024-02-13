TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.14. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 7,050,791 shares traded.

WULF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 107.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 295.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

