Teradyne, Inc. (TER) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teradyne to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.43.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,896,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teradyne by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,445.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 346,884 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teradyne by 11,039.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after purchasing an additional 320,150 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Report on TER

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.