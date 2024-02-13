Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. Teradata also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.31 EPS.

Teradata Trading Down 0.4 %

TDC opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.44.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

