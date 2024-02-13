Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Get Teradata alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teradata

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. Teradata has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Teradata by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teradata by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 101.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 35.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after acquiring an additional 119,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.