Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.47.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

