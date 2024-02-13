Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Update

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIV opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

