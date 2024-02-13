Team Hewins LLC Purchases Shares of 4,788 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $519.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $524.74 and its 200 day moving average is $517.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

