Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,121 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %
ADBE traded down $9.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $602.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $272.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $603.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $638.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
