Team Hewins LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $557.82. 1,531,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.89. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

