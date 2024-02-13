Team Hewins LLC Has $56.08 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $56,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 192,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,150. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

