Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $88.74. 434,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

View Our Latest Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.