T-Mobile US (TMUS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $204.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $183.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2024 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – T-Mobile US had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2023 – T-Mobile US had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.52. 1,452,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,483. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.98. The company has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,478,114 shares of company stock worth $401,983,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,314,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $210,695,000 after acquiring an additional 241,093 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $38,107,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

