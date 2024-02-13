SWS Partners Sells 1,887 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SWS Partners lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

LYB traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 625,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

