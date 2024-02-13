SWS Partners Purchases 2,179 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPIB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 809,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

