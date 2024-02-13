SWS Partners Purchases 167 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,874,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $10.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,283,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,929,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of -86.51 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.48.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

