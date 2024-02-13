SWS Partners Has $989,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SWS Partners cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 808,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,353,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 157.9% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,551. The stock has a market cap of $240.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

