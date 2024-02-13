SWS Partners Has $2.38 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,672 shares of company stock worth $127,011,430. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.64. 2,560,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,801. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.61.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

