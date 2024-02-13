SWS Partners Has $1.93 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Down 2.8 %

PayPal stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.38. 9,621,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,087,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

