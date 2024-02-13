SWS Partners Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

SWS Partners raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Guardant Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Guardant Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 911,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after buying an additional 292,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

GH traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 697,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,512. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

