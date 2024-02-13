SWS Partners Grows Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,745 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises approximately 1.2% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,828,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tapestry by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,062,575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,918,000 after buying an additional 718,150 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. 1,650,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

