SWS Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 155,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. 774,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

