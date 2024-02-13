SWS Partners Decreases Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SWS Partners cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6,940.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

TFI traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. 501,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,059. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.