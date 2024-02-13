SWS Partners Acquires 652 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 477,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.
Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE GPC traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $143.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,322. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.
Genuine Parts Company Profile
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
