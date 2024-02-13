Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $0.32

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Swipe has a market cap of $191.64 million and $14.74 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 594,008,865 coins and its circulating supply is 594,008,384 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

