Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Sold by Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.

Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,281,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the period. Sweetgreen accounts for 8.8% of Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Sweetgreen worth $26,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 4,779.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 694,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 679,877 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 867.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 161,865 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 92.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SG. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $33,942.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,283.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,283.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,604,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,624 shares of company stock worth $639,836. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE SG traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 474,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,353. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

