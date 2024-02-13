Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $15.53. Sunrun shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 5,106,770 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $74,250.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,396,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,456,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 22.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $36,589,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

