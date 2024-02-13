Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.19.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Shares of SU opened at C$43.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$48.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.
