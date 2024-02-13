SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 61.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.86. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunCoke Energy

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.