Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.
SUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Materials
Summit Materials Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 175,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 45,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Summit Materials by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Materials
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AutoNation stock attracted some sneaky bidders
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The Coca-Cola Company is ready to bubble higher
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- United Airlines is a must-own airline stock for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.