S&U plc (SUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

S&U Stock Performance

LON:SUS traded up GBX 14.74 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,939.74 ($24.50). The company had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991. S&U has a 1-year low of GBX 1,850 ($23.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,570 ($32.46). The firm has a market cap of £235.68 million, a PE ratio of 720.37 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,132.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,196.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81, a current ratio of 47.78 and a quick ratio of 58.00.

Get S&U alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&U

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($27.85), for a total transaction of £143,325 ($181,011.62). Corporate insiders own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.