S&U plc (SUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

S&U Stock Performance

LON:SUS traded up GBX 14.74 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,939.74 ($24.50). The company had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991. S&U has a 1-year low of GBX 1,850 ($23.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,570 ($32.46). The firm has a market cap of £235.68 million, a PE ratio of 720.37 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,132.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,196.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81, a current ratio of 47.78 and a quick ratio of 58.00.

Insider Transactions at S&U

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($27.85), for a total transaction of £143,325 ($181,011.62). Corporate insiders own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About S&U

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for S&U (LON:SUS)

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.