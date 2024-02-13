StockNews.com Lowers Matson (NYSE:MATX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Matson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Matson

Matson Stock Performance

Matson Announces Dividend

MATX stock opened at $120.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.15. Matson has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $122.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,386,000 after buying an additional 43,846 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,819,000 after buying an additional 338,940 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.