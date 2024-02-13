StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

