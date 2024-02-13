StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.17 on Friday. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

