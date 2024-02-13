StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $0.24 on Friday. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of USD Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in USD Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 106,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in USD Partners during the first quarter worth about $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USD Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

