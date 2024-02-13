StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

