StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CBFV stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The company has a market cap of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.58. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CB Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.