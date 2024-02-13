StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 2.6 %

BKSC opened at $12.61 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKSC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

