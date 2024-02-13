Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ZoomInfo Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 13,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 7,845 call options.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,034,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,727. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

