Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 13th (ACM, ALNY, AMD, ANET, APO, AVGO, BDN, BG, BHF, BIG)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 13th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $176.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $274.00 to $313.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $230.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $311.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $254.00 to $268.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $125.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $141.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $5.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.75 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $335.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $289.00 to $302.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $195.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $175.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $201.00 to $222.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $180.00 to $200.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $5.00 to $4.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $347.00 to $393.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $29.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $139.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $155.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $238.00 to $245.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $262.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $254.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $10.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $98.00 to $127.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $238.00 to $242.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $580.00 to $850.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $625.00 to $825.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $410.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $183.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $22.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $691.00 to $961.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $1.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $87.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $160.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $338.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $440.00 to $470.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $19.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $27.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

