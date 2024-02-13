Stifel Nicolaus Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $350.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.33.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $306.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $183.80 and a one year high of $315.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

