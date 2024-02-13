Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $784.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28,926.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10,213.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

