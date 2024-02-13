State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

