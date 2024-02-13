State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

