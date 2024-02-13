State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.64 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 855,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,058,000 after acquiring an additional 225,562 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $225.78 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $257.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.14. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.